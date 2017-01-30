Alert issued for missing teen girl from Cary

Grace Michelle Barnes in a photo from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Grace Michelle Barnes in a photo from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Monday night issued an alert for a missing teen girl from Cary.

Grace Michelle Barnes, 14, of Cary was last seen at 405 Warren Avenue in Cary, according to a Silver Alert issued by the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Grace is described as a white girl, 5-foot 3-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Grace was last seen wearing a gray pullover turtle neck sweater with buttons on the collar and black tight pants, according to the Silver Alert.

The alert said Graces was heading north on Walnut Street from Warren Avenue in Cary.  Officials did not say when she was last seen.

Officials believe a possible destination is the Mobile Estates subdivision at 400 York Street in Cary.

Anyone with information about Grace should call Cary Police Officer J.T. West at (919) 469-4012.

 

