Chapel Hill bar helping to fight sexual assault with ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A campaign to fight sexual assault that started in England has made its way to North Carolina.

It’s called “Ask for Angela” and you’ll find signs on the back of bathroom doors in restaurants and bars. It was created as a way for someone who feels uncomfortable or unsafe on a date to get out of the situation without causing a scene.

“I think it’s a smart way to do it without them being nervous or concerned about how to get out of their situation,” said college student, Margaret Brown.

Steve Woodham, owner of the Chapel Hill college bar Goodfellows, said the “Ask for Angela” campaign was put on his radar by one of his bartenders and he thought it sounded like a great way to start changing the culture.

“If it seems weird they come up to the bartender, you say that and it seems discreet. They can take them to the back see what the problem is help them out,” said Woodham.

Woodham put up the “Ask for Angela” signs in the women’s bathroom about two months ago. He says especially in today’s age with dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, it’s a great resource.

“When people meet up online you really don’t know who it is and that way maybe we can help give them an out. If that’s not going well, if the Tinder dates not quite working, you can skip out on it and we can help you with that because you never know who you’re gonna get,” said Woodham.

Woodham said his staff is trained on how to respond when someone asks for Angela.

“I’m just so happy we’re doing it and I have a boss who cares and other bartenders and we all look out for each other,” said bartender, Stevi Shackleford.

Woodham says since putting up the signs a lot of other local bars and restaurants want to be involved. He’s hoping he can spread the word about the “Ask for Angela” campaign throughout the Triangle.