BENNETT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 37-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday evening at his Chatham County residence.

Members of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call on Fall Creek Road just before 6 p.m.

Chatham County officials said David Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steven Coates, 33, of Siler City was identified as the shooting and is cooperating with authorities.

Officials said Coates and Hicks were acquaintances, officials said.

No charges have been filed.