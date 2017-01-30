Goldsboro man arrested after mistakenly flagging down deputy while trying to sell meth

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was arrested Saturday after flagging down a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy thinking that they were the person he was planning to sell methamphetamine to, the sheriff’s office said.

Adam Wade Williams, 31, of 122 Wendy Acres Lane, was arrested and charged with one count of felony trafficking in methamphetamine on Jan. 28.

According to the sheriff’s office, Williams was on Ditch Bank Road waving a flashlight attempting to flag down a deputy who was patrolling the area in his marked vehicle. The deputy pulled up Williams and got out of the vehicle and spoke with him. As the deputy spoke with Williams, he became extremely nervous and then admitted that he had meth on him and thought that the deputy was the person he was trying to sell to, the sheriff’s office reported.

Williams had 40 grams of meth in his possession and was arrested at the scene following an investigation by the deputy.

The 31-year-old is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.