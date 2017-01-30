Man fatally shot in Virginia was playing ‘Pokemon Go,’ attorney says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The 60-year-old man who was shot and killed by a security guard last Thursday in a Chesapeake community was playing Pokemon Go, the family’s attorney tells 10 On Your Side.

Jiansheng Chen shot during a confrontation with a security guard while he was sitting in a minivan at the River Walk community clubhouse. Chen was playing the popular virtual reality smartphone game at the time.

It’s a game that Chen played to keep up with his children and grandchildren. The game shows a Pokemon gym in the area where Chen was shot.

The family’s attorney says they had just celebrated on the eve of The Chinese New Year. Chen told his relatives around 10:30 p.m. that he was going out to catch some Pokemon in the neighborhood.

The River Walk Community Association released a statement on the shooting Monday morning:

The River Walk Community Association does have a contract for unarmed roving patrol services for the common areas of the community. We are fully cooperating with authorities investigating the incident that took place just outside association property.”

Police said Friday that no charges were filed, but that an investigation was ongoing.