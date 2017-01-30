Man sought after Harnett County road rage shooting over bright lights

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver is in serious condition after a road-rage shooting over bright lights in Harnett County on Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Shady Grove Road and N.C. Highway 210 in Spring Lake, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident began when the victim was traveling on Shady Grove Road toward N.C. Hwy 210 when he saw an oncoming vehicle with bright lights on, deputies said in a statement.

“The victim flashed his lights in an attempt to get the oncoming driver to dim lights,” according to deputies.

However, the suspect turned his vehicle around and caught up with the victim at an intersection.

The suspect pulled along the victim car’s left side and the two began to argue over the bright lights.

“The driver in the suspect vehicle retrieved a handgun and fired, from inside the vehicle, 3 to 5 rounds into the victim’s vehicle,” deputies said.

The driver was hit in the shoulder and a passenger in the victim’s car was not hurt.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Dodge Charger, with tinted windows, a rear spoiler and black aftermarket wheels and low profile tires.

The victim left the scene of the shooting, called 911 and traveled into Cumberland County where law enforcement officers and EMS personnel met him.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office (910-893-9111).