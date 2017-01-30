NC elderly woman dies in Lumberton head-on crash

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly woman died in a head-on crash in Lumberton Monday morning, officials say.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Camellia Lane, Lumberton police said.

Rosa Lee Wooten, 83, of Lumberton, who was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu, died in the crash, according to police.

The crash happened when Wooten’s vehicle crossed the centerline and went into the path of an oncoming 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, police said.

Shawn Thomas, 40, of Lumberton was driving the pickup truck and was not hurt, police said.

However, thomas was charged with driving while license revoked.