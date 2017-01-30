No foul play in death of former NC State star Shackleford, police say

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say there was no foul play in the death of former N.C. State basketball star and Kinston native Charles Shackleford, who was found dead last week.

Kinston police said Shackleford’s death was discovered Friday morning at 2106 Rouse Road in Kinston.

On Monday, police said in a statement that their investigation “reveals no evidence of foul play.”

However, police said the cause of death has not been determined and the incident is still under investigation.

Police added that Shackleford’s cause of death will be determined by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Shackleford graduated from Kinston High School and then played basketball for North Carolina State from 1985 through 1988.

He was drafted by the New Jersey Nets in 1988 and played with the Nets for two seasons. He then played two seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers from 1991 to 1993.

He played 21 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 1994-1995 NBA season and didn’t play in the NBA again until he played 32 games for the Hornets in the 1998–99 NBA season, the last he played.

Shackleford was arrested on drug charges in Kinston in 2010 after an undercover deputy said Shackleford sold him drugs.