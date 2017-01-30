Raleigh-based businesses react to Trump’s immigration ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – President Donald Trump’s executive order dealing with immigration is creating ripples through out the business world and some Raleigh-based firms like Red Hat are working to deal with it.

In a letter to employees, Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst said the company is carefully looking at Trump’s executive order and how it will be implemented.

Whitehurst said from what he’s seen so far the changes are inconsistent with Red Hat’s values, including diversity.

And he told employees:

“Red Hat is strong because of the thousands of diverse voices that comprise our company. Our continued work to advance the technology industry depends greatly on our ability to attract the best and brightest talent from around the world. “

The Kirill Tatarinov, CEO of CITRIX, is a Russian emigree who said:

“While national security is and should be a major focus for our government, I believe that this executive order is not exactly the correct way to achieve that goal.”

And the company sent out an extensive list of guidelines to employees including this:

Nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen will not be asked travel outside the U.S. or to the U.S. on Citrix business during the 90-day ban, and those employees should consider avoiding such travel altogether. Your manager will support your need to stay where you are.

Meanwhile the owner of a house in Raleigh’s Oakwood neighborhood that is famous for its Halloween decorations has made a political statement.

Jesse Jones placed a coffin lid his front yard with a sign that says “The death of democracy.”

Some Neighbors say the message rings true to them.

“I have known jess for years, went to high school together. I hate to say it but I pretty much agree with him,” said Oakwood resident Amy Lee. “We’re in a sad state. I believe our country should be open and inviting to everyone. It’s sad.”

Others say they worried that the president’s executive order was not well thought out and may lead to other problems as a result.