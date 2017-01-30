Raleigh’s Neuse Christian Academy girls basketball is undefeated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In local high school basketball the best kept secret in region, might be Neuse Christian Academy, which has an undefeated team.

They also have the number 3 recruit in the nation and they have a story that spans two continents.

CBS North Carolina talked with several of their star players recently.

The group consists of 12 athletes, two volunteer coaches and three young ladies who recently moved to Raleigh from Brazil.

Each came here with two goals in mind: get an education and earn a college scholarship.

“I think the biggest difference is, of course, family, because here we don’t have our family, so sometimes I play bad a game and I go to my house and I don’t have my mom to hug and somebody to say ‘you are fine’,” said Izabela Nicoletti Leite, who is the number 3 recruit in the nation.