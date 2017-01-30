Raleigh’s Neuse Christian Academy girls basketball is undefeated

Jeff jones By Published:
neuse-christian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In local high school basketball the best kept secret in region, might be Neuse Christian Academy, which has an undefeated team.

They also have the number 3 recruit in the nation and they have a story that spans two continents.

CBS North Carolina talked with several of their star players recently.

The  group consists of 12 athletes, two volunteer coaches and three young ladies who recently moved to Raleigh from Brazil.

Each came here with two goals in mind: get an education  and earn a college scholarship.

“I think the biggest difference is, of course, family, because here we don’t have our family, so sometimes I play bad a game and I go to my house and I don’t have my mom to hug and somebody to say ‘you are fine’,” said Izabela Nicoletti Leite, who is the number 3 recruit in the nation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s