Syrian family in Durham talks about Trump’s executive order

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — President Trump’s immigration executive order hit close to home for refugee families and advocates across The Triangle.

CBS North Carolina sat down with Satam Alhimidi.

Alhimidi, his wife and four children have been in this country just five months.

Through a translator, he explained that they fled Syria.

He said it took him over a year of background checks and interviews to be able to come.

The farmer now has a job in construction.

Alhimidi says he wanted to come here so that his kids could get an education and have a better life.

“I have brothers in Syria, it’s been seven months and I don’t know anything about them,” Alhimidi said.

Ellen Andrews is the director of the Durham’s branch of Church World Service. This year they were on track to help nearly 370 refugees resettle in the United States.

Now those plans are on hold she says.

“The refugees I know here are normal people who go to work everyday. Some of them work two jobs, they pay taxes, they volunteer on their free time. They go home and they help their kids with their homework,” said Andrews.