Syrian refugee family thankful to be in Raleigh before ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite a weekend of rallies and confusion as to what exactly his executive order on immigration entails, President Donald Trump again called it a success Monday.

His press secretary, Sean Spicer, took it a step further saying the quick timeline was necessary to protect Americans from harm.

But not everyone feels that Trump’s action is about protecting America.

Just this week, two families were scheduled to arrive in Raleigh from Somalia.

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants said that is now impossible because of the travel ban.

A family of Syrian refguees spoke with CBS North Carolina’s Beau Minnick about how much it means to them to be in the U.S.

Ragheid Alchaar struggled to hold back his tears about his struggles as he spoke to CBS North Carolina through a translator.

“The most important thing is that the people themselves are great. They’re very genuine,” Alchaar said.

Alchaar, his wife and mother, just arrived in Raleigh within the last week from Syria.

They came to America with the couple’s four children.

They arrived before Trump’s executive order.

“From what I have seen so far, the people, they do not agree with all these new laws,” Alchaar said.

North Carolina Rep. David Price (D) said it is dangerous territory for the U.S.

“This is really new dangerous, frightening territory for our country,” Price said.

Price said he will co-sponsor legislation in Washington to repeal the executive order which impacts people coming to the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

He spoke in Durham Monday alongside several refugee families.

Alchaar is hopeful the situation will change soon.

“We know that the law will always support us and win at last,” Alchaar said.