US Marshals capture NC mom on run with daughter

MONROE, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina mom on the run for a year was taken into custody Monday by U.S. Marshals.

Kristy Lynn Brooks, officials said, was issued a commitment order for civil contempt on December 27, 2015 and was supposed to be taken into custody until she complied with a court order from June 2016.

The June court order required Brooks turn over her daughter, Autumn Raine Newberry-Rape, to the girl’s father.

Deputies said Brooks “has failed to comply with this order and the child’s father has not seen Autumn since December 2015.”

Brooks had Newberry-Rape with her has she went into hiding.

She was booked in the Union County Jail under charges of child abduction and contempt of court, records show.

In mid-January while in hiding, Brooks spoke with WBTV after she became the subject of a manhunt launched by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The office announced it was looking for Brooks after a judge signed an order directing deputies find her, take her into custody and put her in jail until her daughter was back in the custody of her child’s father.

But Brooks said a judge’s order to give her child’s father full custody is what drove her into hiding in the first place.

“I’ve taken every legal avenue to protect my daughter and nobody will help,” she said. “I have contacted everybody, anybody; written letters, emails. Nobody has done anything.”

It’s not the first time Brooks has been the subject of a civil contempt order. She was put in jail in late 2015 after running away with her daughter—who is now five years old—in an effort to thwart a joint custody order that required Brooks to share custody with her daughter’s father.

Brooks said her child’s father has sexually abused her daughter.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as more information becomes available.