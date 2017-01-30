Virginia-based SEAL identified as service member killed in Yemen

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A locally-based Navy SEAL died after a firefight with militants from al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula’s branch in Yemen.

Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, 36, of Peoria, Illinois, died Saturday. He was assigned to a Special Warfare unit based in the Hampton Roads area.

Owens enlisted in 1998 and was highly decorated (see a list below for his awards and decorations).

Three service members were also wounded Sunday during the raid, which killed three alleged senior leaders of Yemen’s al-Qaida branch

A fourth U.S. service member was injured when a military aircraft assisting in the mission had a “hard landing” nearby, according to U.S. Central Command.

The raid left nearly 30 others dead, including an estimated 14 militants.

Owens received several awards and decorations including:

Enlisted Special Warfare Specialist

Basic Parachutist

Navy/Marine Corps Medal

Bronze Star w/Combat “V” (2)

Bronze Star

Joint Service Commendation Medal w/Combat “V” (2)

Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal (2)

Joint Service Achievement Medal

Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal (3)

Combat Action Ribbon

Joint Meritorious Unit Award (2)

Good Conduct Medal (6)

Presidential Unit Citation (3)

National Defense Service Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (8)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.