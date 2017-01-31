12th-ranked UNC survives scare from Pittsburgh 80-78

North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) and Justin Jackson, right, struggle for possession of the ball with Virginia Tech's Khadim Sy (2) and Justin Robinson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) and Justin Jackson, right, struggle for possession of the ball with Virginia Tech's Khadim Sy (2) and Justin Robinson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Justin Jackson scored 20 points and No. 12 North Carolina held on to beat Pittsburgh 80-78 on Tuesday night.

Joel Berry II had 19 points, Isaiah Hicks added 18 and Kennedy Meeks finished with 10 for the Tar Heels (20-4, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). The league leaders never trailed but also never got comfortable against the last-place Panthers.

Cameron Johnson matched a career high with 24 points and hit a career-best six 3-pointers.

Michael Young finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Jamel Artis had 17 points for Pitt (12-10, 1-8), which lost its seventh straight but kept this one tight throughout by shooting nearly 56 percent.

The Panthers had a chance to win it at the buzzer after Artis took an inbounds pass with 4.8 seconds to play and hurried down the right side before uncorking an off-balance 3-pointer that caromed harmlessly off the glass.

