YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Three people have died after a house fire in Yadkin County.

It happened Tuesday at a house on Bowen Road in Yadkinville. Firefighters found the bodies inside the house.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Marshal’s Office, SBI agents, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the fire.

Fire investigators said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

They also have not released the names of the victims at this time.