Barrier being erected to protect Raleigh home from car crashes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction crews are taking action to cut back on the number of crashes into a house and at a Raleigh intersection.

Wrecks have happening at the intersection of New Hope Road and Fawn Glen Drive for years.

There have been 20 crashes since 2002. Of those, at least six vehicles have crashed into a house or the yard of a home on the corner.

A driver died when his car crashed into the home on the corner in 2015.

The family who lives there pushed for the city to make changes.

Now, construction is now underway for a guardrail barrier, which was one of the options presented by officials back in October.

A letter sent out last week detailed the project.

Construction started on Monday and should wrap by the end of the week.