Cary teen charged after pit bull terrier stabbed multiple times, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two dogs are recovering after Cary police say that a teenage boy stabbed one of them several times to stop a dog fight.

Austin Scott Parker, 18, of 325 Ridgecrest Road Unit B, in Cary, was arrested on Sunday near his home and charged.

Cary police said that Parker stabbed a pit bull terrier multiple times when he tried to break up a fight between that dog another dog.

Both of the dogs belong to Parker’s mother and were injured during the incident, according to Cary police.

Parker is facing a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.

Both of the dogs were taken to a veterinarian for treatment and are still recovering from wounds.