Ceiling collapses while 8 NC firefighters are inside house during blaze

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 355 Sam Potts Highway Tuesday.

Crews were on scene for about two hours putting out the fire.

According to Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau, the home was destroyed from the fire.

There were no injuries to the people who lived in the house.

Yergeau said that while putting out the fire, the ceiling caved in and eight firefighters were still inside. Fortunately there were no injuries to any of those firefighters.

It is unknown how the fire started at this time.

