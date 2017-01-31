Ceiling collapses while 8 NC firefighters are inside house during blaze

By Published: Updated:

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 355 Sam Potts Highway Tuesday.

whiteville1
CLICK FOR 7 LARGER IMAGES

Crews were on scene for about two hours putting out the fire.

According to Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau, the home was destroyed from the fire.

There were no injuries to the people who lived in the house.

Yergeau said that while putting out the fire, the ceiling caved in and eight firefighters were still inside. Fortunately there were no injuries to any of those firefighters.

It is unknown how the fire started at this time.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s