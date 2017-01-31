Cumberland County reacts to Boy Scouts allowing transgender kids in programs

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s mixed reaction in Cumberland County following Boy Scouts of America announcing transgender children can now participate in its programs.

For the last 100 years, enrollment was based on the gender listed on a scout’s birth certificate.

That all changes now.

Michael Surbaugh, chief cxecutive of the Boy Scouts of America, made the announcement Monday.

“Starting today, we will accept registration in our scouting program, based on the gender identity provided on an individual’s application,” Surbaugh said.

It’s a controversial move that has once again made general identity a hot topic.

Christopher Davis is a former cub scout, father of two and pastor of a local church.

He called the decision “unfortunate” and said it was confusing for kids.

“I believe it’s unfortunate as a man of faith personally, that we don’t give our kids time to grow and groom, let them decide who God made them and what they’re supposed to be,” Davis said.

The change comes after an 8-year old transgender child in New Jersey was forced out of his local scout troop.

Mendy Jones has two boys that participate in Fayetteville Boy Scouts programs.

Jones is also a Scout leader.

“Little kids, especially in Cubs Scouts, they don’t look at whose what, where and how, all they care about is are you friendly are you my friend and are we gonna have fun,” Jones said.

On Twitter, Zach Wahls, co-founder of Scouts for Equality, called the news “a historic step for the Boy Scouts.”

This is an historic step for the Boy Scouts, and all of us at @Scouts4Equality are celebrating this step forward. https://t.co/qaEHY7RC8W — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) January 31, 2017

Scott Foster, pastor at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, said if anything, the policy change creates healthy discussion.

“Let people move in their hearts and let them know it’s ok to wrestle with this in the church, it doesn’t have to be behind closed doors, we can be open about it and we can agree to disagree too,” Foster said.

The national Girl Scouts organization, which is not affiliated with the Boy Scouts, already accepts transgender members.