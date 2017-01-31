Durham police arrest 2 in connection with robbery, kidnapping

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday in connection with a kidnapping and robbery of at a Durham motel Jan. 9.

Richard Lamar Hart Jr. and Jocelyn Marie Murrill (Durham police)
CLICK FOR MORE MUGSHOTS

A male victim told police he was kidnapped and robbed while at the Crossland Economy Studios at 5008 N.C. 55 Highway.

The victim reported he went to the motel to meet a woman. When he knocked on a room door, the victim said a armed man answered the door and then hit him over the head with the gun.

The armed man, along with two women, forced the victim into a van and then made him withdraw $500 from an ATM.

The suspects then forced the victim out of the van in Raleigh.

Police identified Jocelyn Marie Murrill, 24, of Durham and Richard Lamar Hart Jr., 30, of Raleigh as two of the suspects involved in the incident.

They were arrested following a traffic stop near Cole Mill and Hillsborogh roads Tuesday.

Murrill and Hart were each charged with:

  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • First-degree kidnapping
  • Assault with a deadly weapon
  • Felony conspiracy

Murrill is also charged with obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft. Hart is also charged with a felony probation violation.

Durham police found a handgun and drugs in their vehicle Tuesday, leading to more charges.

In connection with the traffic stop, Hart and Murrill were each charged with

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver
  • Maintaining a vehicle to keep or sell controlled substances

Hart was charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing law enforcement officers.

Murrill was placed in Durham County Jail under a $1,050,000 bond and Hart was placed in Durham County Jail under a $750,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s