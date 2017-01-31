Durham police arrest 2 in connection with robbery, kidnapping

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday in connection with a kidnapping and robbery of at a Durham motel Jan. 9.

A male victim told police he was kidnapped and robbed while at the Crossland Economy Studios at 5008 N.C. 55 Highway.

The victim reported he went to the motel to meet a woman. When he knocked on a room door, the victim said a armed man answered the door and then hit him over the head with the gun.

The armed man, along with two women, forced the victim into a van and then made him withdraw $500 from an ATM.

The suspects then forced the victim out of the van in Raleigh.

Police identified Jocelyn Marie Murrill, 24, of Durham and Richard Lamar Hart Jr., 30, of Raleigh as two of the suspects involved in the incident.

They were arrested following a traffic stop near Cole Mill and Hillsborogh roads Tuesday.

Murrill and Hart were each charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

First-degree kidnapping

Assault with a deadly weapon

Felony conspiracy

Murrill is also charged with obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft. Hart is also charged with a felony probation violation.

Durham police found a handgun and drugs in their vehicle Tuesday, leading to more charges.

In connection with the traffic stop, Hart and Murrill were each charged with

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver

Maintaining a vehicle to keep or sell controlled substances

Hart was charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing law enforcement officers.

Murrill was placed in Durham County Jail under a $1,050,000 bond and Hart was placed in Durham County Jail under a $750,000 bond.