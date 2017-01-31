Embattled private police chief appears in Wake County court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A trial is underway involving the chief of a private police force who is accused of breaking the law while running his company.

Joseph Conover was indicted by a grand jury last year on a series of felony charges and the first of those trials got underway Tuesday.

As chief, Conover ran the Nova Company Police, an agency that has full police powers on property that it’s contracted to protect.

Last April, the district attorney dismissed scores of arrests made by Conover after he was inducted on 13 felony counts including kidnapping and assault.

But Tuesday’s trial isn’t focusing on those charges.

It’s looking at what investigators say was the unauthorized use of a state law enforcement database to gain personal information about people.

“This is a case about accessing a government computer without authorization but it’s also a case at its core about not respecting boundaries and abuse of authority,” said Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

With that, Freeman set out her case before the jury.

It began as a dispute between neighbors with resident Reuben Smith complaining about Conover and his dog.

“Mr. Smith said his neighbor kept letting his dog go to the bathroom in his yard,” said Raleigh Police Officer D.P. Patterson.

Patterson was the officer called to mediate the ongoing dispute with Conover.

“I asked him if it was possible to walk his dog on the other side of the road to avoid any confrontation. He didn’t agree with my advice on that,” Patterson said. “I also told him it was not a good idea to pick a fight in his own neighborhood. He told me he had jurisdiction over the whole neighborhood and ignored my advice.”

Conover’s attorney claims his client was contracted by the builder to protect homes under construction in that neighborhood.

Reuben Smith testified what happened after police left.

“He then walked his dog down the sidewalk for about 10 times past my house,” Smith said.

Smith said later Conover showed up in his Nova Police cruiser and began working the laptop computer mounted in the cruiser while staring at the automobiles in Smith’s driveway.

Once this trial ends, Conover is not off the hook legally.

He faces another trial in May on charges assault, kidnapping and obstruction of justice.