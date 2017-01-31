Assistant chief at SC fire department slashed tires, cut brake lines on multiple cars

Chris McKenzie (WBTW)
Chris McKenzie (WBTW)

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) – Marion Fire Department Assistant Chief Chris McKenzie was arrested Sunday after slashing the tires and cutting the brake lines of two different vehicles in November, according to an arrest warrant from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The warrant says McKenzie, 42, went to a home on Palmetto Pointe Road in Marion on Nov. 29, 2016, and slashed the tires, a brake line, and wiring harness to a 2009 Honda Accord and a 2004 GMC Sierra Z71.

McKenzie is charged with malicious injury to personal property valued at more than $2,000. McKenzie was released from the Marion County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Marion City Administrator Alan Ammons confirms McKenzie is currently on leave from his position with the fire department, but has not released whether the absence is a paid or unpaid leave.

