Gunshot fired as group tries to rob Raleigh restaurant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are looking for four people who tried to rob a restaurant at gunpoint in December.

The incident took place at about 10:10 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Great China restaurant at 7851 Alexander Promenade Place, Raleigh police said in a news release.

Four suspects came into the restaurant with three remaining in the front of the business.

The fourth suspect went into the kitchen where he struggled with a worker.

During the struggle, one of the other suspects fired a gunshot into the kitchen.

All of the robbers then ran out of the store.  No one was hurt.

Police released a video of the incident on Tuesday. The video is from above and does not show many faces of the suspects, but their voices can be heard on the video, police said.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

