Kestrel Heights leaders work to keep high school open after diploma scandal

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Kestrel Heights High School leaders worked Tuesday night on their final pitch to try to keep the school open in the wake of a diploma scandal.

If the high school closes, hundreds of children could be forced to find a new school.

Even with the problems the school has had, a lot of kids say they don’t want to leave.

For some children this year could be their last at Kestrel Heights High School in Durham.

“To show the board that our students are really committed, and we want our school,” said Fatou Njie, a student at the school. “This school is united throughout all of Durham.”

The North Carolina State Board of Education could decide this week the high school’s charter should not be renewed.

School administrators went through records and found 160 students received diplomas in recent years without meeting graduation requirements.

The N.C. Charter School Advisory Board has recommended the high school close but the elementary and middle schools stay open.

“Look at some of your other options before we go hardcore and just close the school,” said Lamont Bobbitt, a parent with a child at the school.

Bobbitt’s daughter is in her junior year and he’s already looking at other options for next year.

Kestrel Heights’ board met Tuesday night, mostly in closed session, to talk about what case they’ll make to the state board.

Board Chairman Brandon Paris says the school will work with students affected by the diploma issue to get them the credits they need.

“Hoping that the fact that we brought this to the state board’s attention is taken into account,” Paris said.

Parents sent a petition with just over 500 signatures urging the board to keep the school open.

“Things happened. Whatever took place, it took place. But, personally, closing the school is really not going to solve the situation,” Bobbitt said.

The state board will get the details of the case involving Kestrel Heights on Wednesday with a potential vote on Thursday.