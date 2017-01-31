Kestrel Heights students rally to keep high school open

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Students at Kestrel Heights High School in Durham made one last plea Tuesday to the State Board of Education to keep their school open.

The State Board meets Wednesday and will discuss the school’s fate.

The Board will discuss whether or not to close the high school after 160 students graduated from Kestrel Heights without meeting state requirements.

Kestrel students demonstrating Tuesday said their high school should be given a second chance, and they’re willing to do anything to keep the doors open.

“Next year is my senior year and it’s really important to me and I’ve been planning it since seventh grade,” said junior Sydney Jordan.

Principal April Goff said she hopes the State Board listens to the students.

“It breaks my heart that many of these kids are looking for places next year, particularly rising juniors that just desperately want to be a Kestrel Hall graduate. So I’m hoping the state board hears our kids,” Goff said.

Students and staff alike showing their community they want to keep their school open, whatever it takes.

“We have multiple teachers here that are always willing to cater to you, help you out, go the extra mile. I want them to know that our Principal Goff has been awesome about coming to us, letting us know what’s going on, being honest,” Jordan said.

Goff discovered that 160 students from Kestrel received diplomas between 2008 and 2016 without meeting the requirements to do so.

She called it a disservice to students.

“I think the question that’s in a lot of people’s mind now is if it was intentional or not. I can’t speak to that. I can speak to the fact that as we went through transcripts we discovered there were errors, there were omissions, and it’s our job now to just make that right by our students as quickly and as easily as possible,” Goff said.

To each student, the future of Kestrel Heights High means something different, but it means something to all of them.

“I want to come back to the school one day because you know, that’s what seniors do, come and visit their high school, say ‘hi’ to the teachers and maybe some old students. But I won’t be able to do that if everyone’s scattered,” said senior Fatou Njie.

The school’s Board of Directors will meet Tuesday night to discuss the school’s future.

But the ultimate decision will come from the State Board, most likely on Thursday.