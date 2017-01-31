Mount Olive teen dies when car runs off road, hits telephone pole

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 16-year-old Mount Olive boy died following when the car he was in ran off the road and hit a telephone pole Monday night, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said speed was a factor when driver Ryan James, 16, went off the road and flipped the car after hitting a telephone pole around 8:45 p.m on U.S. 117 at Country Club Road.

James and another passenger had non-life threatening injuries, but passenger Matthew Hunter Brickhouse, 16, died after being taken to the hospital.

James is charged with misdemeanor death By motor vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.