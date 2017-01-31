NC child sex offender who later raped woman is sentenced for not registering

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville child sex offender already convicted of rape and kidnapping was sentenced Tuesday after he failed to register as a sex offender when he moved to Fayetteville, officials say.

Shelby Sherrod Petties, 33, of Fayetteville was convicted of second degree child sex abuse in Oct. 2005.

When he moved from Washington, D.C. to Fayetteville in Aug. 2012, he was supposed to register as a sex offender, but did not, according to officials.

In Feb. 2013, Petties kidnapped and assaulted a woman in his Fayetteville apartment, authorities said.

He was sentenced for those crimes in Jan. 2014 and is scheduled for release in April of this year.

In Sept. 2016, Petties pleaded guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender while committing a crime of violence.

Now, with sentencing of the failure to register as a sex offender crime, Petties will be prison for 7.6 more years, according to authorities.

In addition to the new prison term, Petties faces 10 years of supervised release after he is out of prison.