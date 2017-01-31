NC funeral home owner facing 50 counts of indecent liberties with a child

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Halifax County charged a man with 50 counts of indecent liberties with a child, officials said Tuesday.

Harold Lee Massey, 62, of Littlejohn is also charged with 31 counts of statutory sex offense, Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said in a statement.

The incidents took place over a 6-year period from 2006 until 2012, Tripp said.

A boy who was between 7 and 13 years old was the victim, according to Tripp.

Massey, who owns the Massey Funeral Homes in Roanoke Rapids, Jackson and Aulander, is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to Tripp.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 15.

“The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Detectives Cory Griffin and Detective Robert Hale,” Tripp said.