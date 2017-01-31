One dead in Hope Mills shopping center shooting

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A person was shot in the parking lot of a Hope Mills shopping center Monday in what police said what not a random incident.

Around 9:20 p.m., the victim was following by a suspect vehicle to the Millstone Shopping Center. The victim was shot after he parked his vehicle.

Hope Mills police responded and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.

Hope Mills police said there is no information to say this was a random act.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective G. Regan or, Detective J. Hamilton at 910-425-4103.