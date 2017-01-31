6 peep holes found in men’s bathrooms at I-40 rest stops

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Peep holes were found men’s bathrooms at rest areas along Interstate-40 in Benson, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee reported finding the holes between Jan. 24 and Jan. 28.

There were three 1/2″ holes and one 1/4″ hole drilled into the stall walls on the westbound men’s bathrooms. Two 1/2″ holes were then found to be drilled into the men’s restroom on the eastbound side, authorities said.

No holes were found in the women’s bathroom stalls.

