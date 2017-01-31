Police investigating 2 robberies – 1 in Morrisville, 1 in Raleigh

The scene outside the Morrisville Circle K (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are closely watching over 24-hour convenience stores in Wake County following at least two robberies within less than an hour in Morrisville and Raleigh.

One of those robberies happened at a Circle K located at 4019 Davis Drive in Morrisville. In this robbery, a masked man walked into the store around 3 a.m. and asked for money, police said. The cashier handed over $85 in cash.

The suspect never showed a weapon, but after getting the money he walked out and fled the scene.

Police are hoping surveillance cameras will help them in catching the suspect.

Another convenience store was also robbed this morning in Raleigh less than an hour after the Morrisville robbery. This robbery occurred at 8500 Harps Mill Road. Police are investigating the robbery.

Police departments, including Cary, are watching over 24-hour convenience stores.

