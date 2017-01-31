Raleigh girl worries about family in Iran during travel ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many families are still upset following the President Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Some people aren’t able to come back to the United States, some are worried about what’s next, and some, like Fatema Hashimi, are sad.

Fatema Hashimi, 12, has big dreams of becoming a doctor — dreams, she says, living in America made possible.

“It is a good place,” said Hashimi.

Hashimi and her family moved to Raleigh from India two years ago.

Before coming here she says she thought of the United States as a land where anyone could get a fresh start, but now she’s left wondering about the family she left behind in Iran.

“I have cousins and they are part of my family and we can’t meet them anymore,” said Hashimi. “We can’t go.”

Trump’s executive order bans immigrants to the U.S. from seven Muslim majority nations, including Iran.

“The people who have a hard time in their countries and want to come here and have a better life or get out of the war,” said Hashimi. “I feel sad for them.”

Hashimi says she hopes the president reconsiders.

The ban does expire in 90 days, Trump has said.

“If we were in this kind of time it would be really hard for us and now I can feel how they feel. I hope maybe Donald Trump could change his mind. There’s families that don’t have a husband and they’re just alone with their kids, maybe they could come here, like the people who need help.”

She says it scares her to know there are people who hate her just because she’s Muslim.

“It’s just kind of sad because maybe, yes, there are some Muslims and countries that he thinks are bad, but not all of them are bad,” Hashimi said. “There are some good.”