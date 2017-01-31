Researcher hired at Duke is caught in travel ban

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Duke University researcher, whose work could help paralyzed people walk again, may not be able to make it to campus.

CBS North Carolina spoke with Mehdi Ordikhani Seyedlar through Skype.

Seyedlar is currently in Denmark, but he is originally from Iran, which is one of the predominantly Muslim countries listed on the travel ban.

“I was numb. I didn’t know what to do. It was a very hard situation,”

A neuroengineering researcher hired at Duke, Seyedlar is working on helping paralyzed people walk again through the use of exoskeletons.

But right now he can’t come to the United State with the travel ban.

Seyedlar and Duke University continue to monitor the situation. He is supposed to start at Duke in May.

Seyedlar says if he can’t come to Duke, he would be without a job.

Another Duke professor, Mohsen Kadivar, an Islamic studies professor from Iran, is also overseas. He remains in Germany.