Thief broke in and robbed 5 occupied Durham homes in 1 morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Durham are looking for a man they say broke into and robbed five occupied homes in one morning last week.

The thefts happened early Friday morning at houses where people were at home on Monterrey Creek Drive, Scots Pine Crossing and Torrey Pine Lane in southern Durham, according to Durham police.

Electronics, TV sets, cash and phones were stolen during the break-ins, police said.

Surveillance video from an apparent aborted break-in shows a man approaching a back window and peering inside.

Once a light flashes on him, he quickly turns and walks away, according to the video.

Police said they are trying identify the man in the video who they suspect of breaking into the homes.