2 killed in I-40 wreck near Benson

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed Wednesday morning when an SUV traveling on Interstate 40 wrecked in Johnston County, officials said.

A 2003 Ford SUV was traveling east when it went off the right side of the highway, hit a ditch, hit a tree and then flipped over, the State Highway Patrol said.

The driver and a passenger riding in the front seat died at the scene, according to police.

The only other person in the SUV, a passenger riding in a rear seat, was taken to Wake Medical Center with minor injuries, the highway patrol said.