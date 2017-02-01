20-year-old woman 4th person charged in Durham murder

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police arrested a 20-year-old Rocky Mount woman Wednesday in connection with a April 4 murder on University Drive.

Diojennea Tharrington, 20, of Rocky Mount was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Spencer Harrison.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of University Drive at the Beech Lake Apartments.

When police arrived, Harrison was found lying in front of an apartment, sources later said.

Harrison was a graduate of Jordan High School, his family said.

Tharrington is the fourth person arrested in connection with Harrison’s death.

She was charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Dominique La’Ron Percell, and Anthony Terry, both 21, and Nathaniel Antonio Nelson, 26, were arrested last year in connection with this case.