Chapel Hill police report spike in vehicle break-ins

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill saw a huge spike in vehicle break-ins in January, police said.

Normally, there are between 15 and 20 vehicle break-ins reported to police in January, officials said. But in January 2017, 51 such break-ins were reported.

Police are investigating whether the break-ins are ties to other rashes of vehicle break-ins reported locally.

“We frequently work with neighboring agencies since criminals don’t pay attention to geographic boundaries,” said Capt. Josh Mecimore of the Chapel Hill police.

The break-ins were especially common at fitness centers, shopping areas and parking areas for community trails, police said. Many of the automobiles were left unlocked and in many cases valuables were clearly visible inside the vehicles.

Police said that, for the month, thieves targeting vehicles netted loot from Chapel Hill that included:

one tablet

two GPS units

eight laptops

six wallets

11 pocketbooks

Police are boosting patrols to try to curb the problem and are asking people to lock their vehicles after removing valuables. People should also call police if they spot suspicious activity, polic esaid.

Additionally, 4 firearms were stolen during break-ins to vehicles in the final two months of 2016.

Residents are encouraged to remove any items of value and to lock their vehicles. People should call 911 immediately upon seeing any suspicious activity. The police department is utilizing additional patrols to attempt to deter break-ins while working to identify those responsible.