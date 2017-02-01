Citrix CEO talks about Trump’s immigration order

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tech companies across the country have been speaking out against President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

CBS North Carolina sat down with the CEO of Citrix, who was a refugee himself at one time.

Kirill Tatarinov sent a message to his entire company saying they will stand behind any employees caught up in the 90-day immigration order. The message also said Citrix is changing travel plans to keep employees safe.

Tatarinov said he’s found great success in the U.S., and fears immigration restrictions like this will keep others from doing so.

“It’s been a great transformation. The company has been moving forward and we’ve really found our vision,” said Tatarinov.

Tatarinov has been CEO of technology giant Citrix, which is based in Raleigh, for a year now.

It’s the culmination of a career that has spanned decades and continents.

“I grew up in Soviet Union actually. In 1990 I was one of the refugees getting out of Soviet Union, which was on the brink of collapse,” explained Tatarinov.

Tatarinov found refuge in Israel, then spent time in Australia before coming to the United States, where he eventually became a citizen.

He says Citrix, a global company, has a handful of employees that are directly impacted by President Trump’s actions on immigration.

“Well, it restricts some of our employees from traveling. It restricts some of our employees from going and meeting their families, and it restricts their family members from visiting them,” said Tatarinov.

In an email to the whole company, Tatarinov and other Citrix leaders express their frustration with the President’s executive order, saying the parameters could change and the timeline could be extended.

“We’re stepping up to help our employees first, explaining to them what that order means, explaining to them what they should or shouldn’t do, and really helping them when they need help from the sort of legal side,” said Tatarinov.

Tatarinov has concerns that the order could lead to more restrictions on immigrants, diminishing the American dream instead of growing it.

“Enable talented people, no matter where they are, to come to this country to fully realize their potential, like I was able to do at one time, like many of my colleagues in this industry are able to do today,” said Tatarinov.