Cooper asks residents to share Black History Month stories

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed February to be 2017 Black History Month and released a new video urging North Carolinians to share their stories about the importance of Black History Month.

He also asks them to share their thoughts on where the state should go.

“During Black History Month, we not only should celebrate those who have made North Carolina a better place to live for everyone, but we should also acknowledge the deep sacrifices people made to get us to where we are now,” he said.

North Carolinians can submit their stories here.