Deputy involved in Fayetteville trailer park shootout

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting Wednesday as he responded to a domestic situation on Summerwind Drive.
Veronica Brower said she broke up with her boyfriend three days ago but he appeared at her home Wednesday.
Brower said her ex-boyfriend assaulted her and then pulled out a gun before shooting at her.
Brower said law enforcement arrived around 4:30 p.m. and attempted to apprehend the man when shots were fired.
“He shot at police and police shot back at him,” Brower said. “I just want him out of my house. I don’t want them to kill him in my house.”
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a suspect fired a shot at a deputy and the deputy returned fire.
The suspect barricaded himself in a trailer and refused to come out.
Law enforcement used tear gas in an attempt to get the man to leave the trailer.
A police robot was used to look inside the trailer where the suspect was found to be dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
