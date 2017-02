RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democrats in the North Carolina state Senate have filed a bill that would repeal the controversial House Bill 2.

Senate Bill 25 was filed Wednesday.

State Sens. Jeff Jackson (D – Mecklenburg), Angela Bryant (D – Halifax), Floyd B. McKissick, Jr. (D – Durham) and Joyce Waddell (D – Mecklenburg) are listed as sponsors of the bill.