Durham man arrested in 4 home break-ins over 2 months, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man wanted in four home break-ins and robberies has surrendered to police, officials say.

Police said Friday they were trying to find Taron Tracy Moore, 21, of Channing Avenue after four home robberies in the last two months.

Moore surrendered to police on Tuesday night.

Police said Moore broke into two homes on Englewood Avenue along with homes on Glendale Avenue and East Edgewood Avenue in the past two months.

Moore stole a television set, jewelry and cash, according to Durham police.

Moore is charged with four counts of breaking and entering and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

