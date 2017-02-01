Evidence shows NC boy who killed father had suffered child abuse, sheriff says

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A boy who shot and killed his father in Halifax County last month will face a reduced charge after investigators found evidence of child abuse and domestic violence in the household, Sheriff Wes Tripp said.

Michael Allen Murray was shot multiple times with a rifle by his son during the incident in the Darlington community, Tripp said.

The son, who is younger than 16, then called 911 and reported the shooting, officials said.

The charge against the son will be changed from first-degree murder to second-degree murder. The change will allow the case to stay in juvenile court, Tripp said.

