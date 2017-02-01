Florida man arrested after deputies find marijuana growing in child’s bedroom closet

AUBURN, Fla. (WNCN) — A Florida man was arrested after deputies found an indoor marijuana growing operation in a child’s bedroom closet, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Monday evening, authorities received a 911 call in which a male voice could be heard asking, “You want to pull a gun on me?” before the caller hung up. Return calls were not answered.

Deputies responding to the call conducted a security sweep, during which they found the marijuana plants growing in a child’s bedroom, the sheriff’s office said.

Later, deputies also found marijuana growing in a shed on the property, authorities said.

Christopher Cline, 27, is facing charges that include child neglect, the production of marijuana, the possession of drug paraphernalia and smuggling contraband into a detention facility, according to the sheriff’s office.