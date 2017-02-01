Google Fiber now available to some Raleigh residents, businesses

Raleigh (Jeff Reeves/CBS North Carolina)
Raleigh (Jeff Reeves/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Google Fiber is now available to those living and working in the North Hills area of Raleigh., the company announced on their official blog.

Residents and businesses in Morrisville were the first in the Triangle to get the superfast Gigabit internet five months ago. Now those in the “midtown” section of Raleigh will get their opportunity.

In addition to Fiber’s expansion, Google will also be opening their new “Raleigh Fiber Space” in the Glenwood South district in Raleigh.

The company, along with Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane, will hold a press conference at the new building, located at 518 W. Jones St., at 10 a.m. today.

For more information, click here.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

