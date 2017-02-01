Images released after robberies linked in Cary, Morrisville and Raleigh

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities released photos from a robbery after three convenience stores were robbed Tuesday morning in Cary, Morrisville and Raleigh.

The first robbery occurred just before 2:15 a.m. at the Han-Dee Hugo’s located at 103 SW Maynard Road in Cary. The suspect in that case did not indicate they had a weapon, but the clerk gave them money from the register anyway.

The second robbery happened at a Circle K located at 4019 Davis Drive in Morrisville. In this robbery, a masked man walked into the store around 3 a.m. and asked for money, Morrisville police said. The cashier handed over $85 in cash.

Morrisville police said the suspect is described as a man who is approximately 6 foot 2 and was wearing a mask across his face, a red hat, a black hoodie and pants. A weapon was not displayed during the robbery.

The man left the scene after getting the money.

Police are hoping surveillance cameras will help them in catching the suspect.

Another convenience store was also robbed this morning in Raleigh less than an hour after the Morrisville robbery. This robbery occurred in the 8500 block of Harps Mill Road. Police have not released any further information in this case.

Authorities now say that all three robberies are connected.

If you have any information that may help in identifying this suspect, please call Detective A. Mullis with the Morrisville Police at 919-463-1652, Detective L. Hartman with the Raleigh Police at 919-996-1050, or Captain R. Rhyne with the Cary Police at 919-469-4012.