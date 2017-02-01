Incident believed to be shooting leaves man injured in Roxboro

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in the hospital Wednesday morning after an incident believed to be a shooting left a man injured, Roxboro police said.

Police responded to the 100 block of Person Court shortly after 4 a.m. and discovered Tezell Pryor, 40, injured at the scene.

Pryor was transported to the hospital with a minor injury believed to be a gunshot wound. He is currently in stable condition and expected to be released, police said.

The incident is under investigation and Roxboro police said they’re unsure how the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roxboro Police Department at 336-599-8345.

