Missing teen and her baby could be in danger, police say

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:
(Fairfax County Police Department)
(Fairfax County Police Department)

FRANCONIA, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 16-year-old and her 5-month-old son.

Lizzy Lizbeth Rivera Colindres and her son, Aidan David Castillo Rivera were last seen Jan. 14, according to to Fairfax County police.

They were last seen at their on Rhoden Court in Spingfield, Va.

Detectives had at first believed that the pair left willingly with the boy’s father, Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas, 18, according to police. But police now believe the two might be in danger and might have left the home out of fear of the baby’s father, authorities said.

The baby’s mother is described by police as Hispanic, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has long black hair with light-colored strips in it and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at (703) 691-2131, contact Crime Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text a tip by texting “TIP187” plus a message to CRIMES(274637).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s