Murder suspect arrested at NC Walmart

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — US Marshals arrested a man wanted for murder in Columbus County at a Wilmington Walmart Tuesday night.

According to a spokesperson with the US Marshals, Charles Grant Wilson, 43, of Shallotte, was arrested around 9 p.m. at the Walmart off Market Street. Bonnie Suzanne Hewett, 37, of Rocky Point, was also taken into custody.

Wilson is accused of killing Marion A. Shaw, 65, of Riegelwood. Deputies found Shaw’s body inside a home in the 22000 block of Andrew Jackson Highway East in Bolton on Monday. Officials said he suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body

Wilson was booked in the Columbus County Detention Center early Wednesday morning and given no bond for the murder charge.

Wilson and Hewett were also wanted by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office for breaking into three homes in Watha, Currie, and Rocky Point in January. They face several charges, including breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of stolen property for those incidents.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, NC Department of Public Safety and the SBI assisted in the arrests.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.